WPL 2025: Harmanpreet’s innings really setup the game for us, says MI coach Edwards

Mumbai Indians (MI) secured their second Women’s Premier League (WPL) title with an eight-run victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in a thrilling final at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday. MI head coach Charlotte Edwards praised captain Harmanpreet Kaur for her brilliant 66-run innings, which she believes was the defining moment of the match.

Harmanpreet’s counter-attacking knock came off 44 balls, featuring nine fours and two sixes. Despite battling a troublesome knee, she displayed superb shot placement and timing, leading MI to a total of 149/7 after a slow start, where the team had only managed 20 runs in the first six overs.

Edwards Hails Harmanpreet’s Calm and Competitive Spirit

After MI’s victory, Edwards highlighted the importance of Harmanpreet’s leadership and composure. “When she’s at her best, she’s the best in the world. She’s been really calm, and she’s deeply competitive. Clearly, she wanted to win another title, and she did everything in her power to do that with the innings she played,” said Edwards.

Edwards also noted that MI’s familiarity with the Brabourne Stadium, having played three games there prior, helped them strategize effectively for the final. “We knew that we could catch up later on in the innings, and it was always hard. She read the conditions brilliantly and knew which bowlers to be aggressive against. It was just such a great innings that really set us up,” she added.

DC Coach Praises Harmanpreet’s Aggression

Delhi Capitals head coach Jonathan Batty also acknowledged Harmanpreet’s exceptional knock, stating, “I thought Harman took the attack to us. I thought we bowled pretty well, but she took a few risks and got away with it because she backed herself to do that.”

Charlotte Edwards Reflects on MI’s Impressive Performance Under Pressure

The final was MI’s fourth game in just six days, and Edwards expressed her pride in the team’s ability to perform under pressure. “I am just delighted for them all because they’ve worked so hard. They’ve played four games in six days, which everyone needs to remember as well,” said Edwards.

Edwards praised the team for maintaining their energy and focus despite the hectic schedule. “To put that kind of performance under pressure, I am really happy for the group. It’s been fantastic to see how the players have backed those performances up, and to come out here on the big stage and still give that energy for that performance in this game, I am truly proud,” she added.

MI Bowlers Secure the Win with a Strong Defensive Display

MI’s bowlers, led by Nat Sciver-Brunt, who claimed three wickets, restricted Delhi Capitals to 141/9, ensuring the win and securing the WPL 2025 title for Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians Celebrate Their Second WPL Title

With this victory, Mumbai Indians have proven their dominance in the WPL, clinching their second title in the tournament’s history, thanks to Harmanpreet Kaur’s match-winning knock and a well-rounded team performance.