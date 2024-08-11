Yonex-Sunrise 10th Telangana State Sub Junior (U-13) Badminton Championship 2024: A Day of Thrilling Matches at SAI Gopichand Academy

Hyderabad: The Yonex-Sunrise 10th Telangana State Sub Junior (U-13) Boys & Girls Badminton Championship 2024 concluded today at the SAI Gopichand Academy in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, with an array of exciting matches that showcased the emerging talent in the state.

Girls Doubles U13 Final

In the Girls Doubles U13 final, Hamshi Chadaram and Priyamvada Rao Papannagari claimed the title in a dominant performance against Anumula Srivaibhavi and Anya Proddutur. The duo won with a straight-set victory, 21-7, 21-12, demonstrating their superior coordination and skill.

Boys Doubles U13 Final

The Boys Doubles U13 final saw a thrilling three-set encounter between Chinmay Wankhede and Krishav P against C Vidith Reddy and Sri Chaethan Shourya Samala. Chinmay and Krishav emerged victorious with scores of 23-21, 26-28, 21-10, after a hard-fought battle that kept the audience on the edge of their seats.

Boys Singles U13

In the Boys Singles U13 category, the semi-finals featured intense matches. Top seed Krishav P overcame Bhavesh Reddy Anekala in a three-set match, 21-15, 21-23, 21-14, to secure his place in the final. In the other semi-final, Sri Chaethan Shourya defeated third seed Chinmay Wankhede in a nail-biting match, 19-21, 21-16, 22-20.

The final between Krishav P and Sri Chaethan Shourya was another gripping contest, with Krishav P maintaining his top form to win the title, 21-14, 21-18.

Girls Singles U13

The Girls Singles U13 category saw top-seeded Chadaram Hamsini advance to the final by defeating Anya Proddutur, 21-10, 21-11. In the other semi-final, Priyamvada Rao Papannagari secured her place in the final with a convincing 21-12, 21-10 win over Vrunda Ramesh Vemula.

In the final, Chadaram Hamsini continued her winning streak, overpowering Priyamvada Rao Papannagari with a score of 21-17, 21-7 to clinch the championship.

Trophy Presentation

The trophies were presented to the winners by P. Gayatri Gopichand and Tressa Jolly, both doubles partners in the Indian Badminton Team, alongside prominent figures including Sri V. Chamundeswar Nath, President of the Badminton Association of Hyderabad (BAH), Sarada Reddy, Joint Secretary of BAH, and Sri Vamshi, Secretary of BAH. The event was a celebration of young talent and a testament to the bright future of badminton in Telangana.