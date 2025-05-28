1 million Pilgrims Arrive in Mecca — Hajj 2025 Begins Amid Massive Preparations

Mecca: The Hajj pilgrimage for 2025 will officially begin on June 4, following the sighting of the Bakrid moon in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, as confirmed by the Saudi Supreme Court and announced via the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA). The Saudi Space Observatory also confirmed the lunar sighting, which marks the start of the Islamic month of Zul-Hijjah.

According to Hajj Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, nearly one million pilgrims have already arrived in the Kingdom from across the globe. Last year, the pilgrimage saw the participation of 1.8 million Muslims, making it one of the largest annual religious gatherings in the world.

Hajj Start Date: June 4, 2025

June 4, 2025 Day of Arafat (Key Ritual): June 5, 2025

June 5, 2025 Eid al-Adha (Bakrid): June 6, 2025

The Day of Arafat, observed on the second day of Hajj, is one of the most sacred days in Islam. Pilgrims will gather at Mount Arafat, the site believed to be where the Prophet Mohammed delivered his final sermon.

Mecca Ready to Host Millions of Worshippers

Preparations are at their peak in Mecca’s Grand Mosque, with expanded facilities to accommodate the influx of pilgrims:

Mataf Area (around the Kaaba) now accommodates over 107,000 pilgrims per hour .

now accommodates over . Total worshipper capacity across all levels of the Grand Mosque has been increased to 203,000.

Officials have ensured that safety, comfort, and spiritual focus are prioritized for the visiting pilgrims.

About Hajj and Eid al-Adha

The Hajj pilgrimage, one of the Five Pillars of Islam, is mandatory once in a lifetime for every able-bodied and financially capable Muslim. The event shifts every year according to the Islamic lunar calendar. The Eid al-Adha celebration, which follows Hajj, commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command.