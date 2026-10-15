12 Illegal Motors Seized During Water Board Raids in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: Vigilance officials of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) seized 12 illegally installed motors during special inspections conducted in the Kukatpally zone on Thursday.

The inspections were carried out in Vivekanandanagar Colony under Division 22 and Gayatrinagar ward as part of efforts to prevent the unauthorised extraction of drinking water from supply pipelines.

According to officials, the vigilance team, along with the concerned manager, conducted the raids between 8 am and 10 am. During the operation, they identified and removed 12 motors illegally connected to drinking water pipelines.

Water Board officials warned that directly connecting motors to drinking water pipelines to draw water is a violation of regulations. Such practices can deprive other consumers of an adequate water supply and reduce pipeline pressure, affecting the distribution of drinking water to households.

The authorities appealed to consumers to follow water supply regulations and cooperate with officials to ensure equitable distribution of drinking water to all residents.

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