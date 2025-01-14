1467th Birth Anniversary of Imam Ali Ibne Abu Talib (A.S) Marked with Sehra Procession in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: ACP Mirchowk, Vankateshwar Rao, and BJP Former State Spokesperson, Mir Firasath Ali Baqri, flagged off the annual Sehra procession organized by social activist Shri Ali Raza. The event commemorated the 1467th birth anniversary of Imam Ali Ibne Abu Talib (A.S), the first Imam and a revered figure in Islamic history.

The procession began at Bargha Sakina, Ali Jah Kotla, and passed through prominent locations, including Mir Alam Mandi, Darulshifa, Chaderghat, Barkatpura, Nallakunta, Tarnaka, Lalapet, and concluded at Moula Ali. Several dignitaries, including Syed Abbas Nawab, Mir Abbas Ali Razvi, Sayeed, Mir Mohd Fazala Abbas Razvi, and Nushad Raza, participated in the event.

Imam Ali (A.S) holds a unique place in Islamic history, being the only person born inside the Holy Kaaba in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. His birth occurred on 13th Rajab, 23 BH (595 CE).

BJP senior leader Mir Firasath Ali Baqri extended heartfelt congratulations to everyone on this auspicious occasion, highlighting the significance of the birth anniversary of Amir al-Mu’minin (Commander of the Faithful).