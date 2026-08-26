15 newborns killed in massive fire at Islamabad hospital

Islamabad: In a major tragedy, at least 15 newborn babies died after a massive fire broke out in the gynaecology ward of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad, local media reported on Wednesday, quoting officials familiar with the tragic incident.

According to officials of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, the nursery had 16 newborns at the time the fire broke out. Of the 16 infants, only one could be rescued from the affected area in time, while the remaining babies died in the blaze.

Rescue sources said the fire erupted at around 6:45 a.m. inside the nursery after an air-conditioner compressor reportedly exploded, according to leading Pakistani media outlet Geo TV.

Rescue officials said that the fire was brought under control after firefighting teams reached the hospital and began operations. Teams continued cooling operations at the site after extinguishing the blaze to prevent any possibility of the fire reigniting.

According to the district administration, 14 babies were completely burnt in the fire that broke out on the third floor of the Mother and Child Health (MCH) ward. The administration said rescue personnel responded immediately after receiving information about the incident.

Six fire brigade vehicles and four ambulances were deployed as part of the emergency response, the district administration said.

The incident has raised serious questions about safety arrangements at the hospital, particularly in a ward housing vulnerable newborn children.

The district administration has constituted an enquiry committee headed by the additional deputy commissioner to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire.

Officials said the enquiry will establish the circumstances that led to the deaths of the newborns and examine the response to the emergency. Further details regarding the incident and the findings of the enquiry committee are awaited.

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