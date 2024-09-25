1,600 Structures to Be Removed from Musi Riverbed; Displaced Families to Receive Double-Bedroom Housing

Hyderabad: Dana Kishore, Managing Director of the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation, has announced that a survey has identified approximately 1,600 private constructions situated within the Musi riverbed as part of the river’s beautification project.

He stated that a comprehensive action plan has been formulated by the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation for the removal of these structures. Following the Chief Minister’s directives, every displaced family will receive double-bedroom housing as part of a rehabilitation program. The state government has allocated nearly 15,000 double-bedroom houses to rehabilitate families residing in the Musi riverbed and its buffer zone.

Additionally, Dana Kishore has instructed District Collectors to create guidelines for the rehabilitation plan for those affected by the constructions within the riverbed. He emphasized that the removal of these constructions will commence only after the displaced families have been relocated to the designated double-bedroom houses.

Moreover, proposals regarding land acquisition and rehabilitation in the buffer zone have been submitted to the government in accordance with the Land Acquisition and Rehabilitation Act. The land acquisition process will begin only after receiving government approval and compensation is provided to the affected individuals as per legal guidelines.

Dana Kishore also urged the displaced residents in the Musi River vicinity not to have unnecessary concerns. He reassured that all eligible individuals would be rehabilitated properly and that no one would be left out of the process.