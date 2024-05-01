2 Delhi schools receive bomb threat

Delhi

Two Delhi schools have received a bomb threat via email here on Wednesday morning, police officials said.

Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar in east Delhi and Delhi Public School at Dwarka received the bomb threats, they said.

The school premises was evacuated after local police was informed, they added.

Bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad and officials of Delhi Fire Service have been rushed to the school and a search operation is underway, a police officer said.

