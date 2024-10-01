2024 monsoon season ends with 7.6% more rainfall than normal: IMD

India

The 2024 monsoon season has ended with 7.6 per cent more rainfall than normal, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

Fouzia Farhana1 October 2024 - 18:40
New Delhi: The 2024 monsoon season has ended with 7.6 per cent more rainfall than normal, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

Rajasthan, Gujarat, west Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh got excess rainfall, according to the IMD data.

The monsoon is critical for India’s agricultural sector, with 52 per cent of the net cultivated area dependent on it.

This primary rain-bearing system is also essential for replenishing reservoirs that provide drinking water and support power generation across the country.

