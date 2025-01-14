New Delhi: Saudi Arabia has allocated a Haj quota of 1,75,025 for India in 2025 as part of a bilateral agreement between the two nations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed this development, describing it as a significant step for Indian pilgrims. This announcement, titled “2025 Haj Quota Increase | Good News for Indian Pilgrims,” reflects the commitment of both countries to enhancing the pilgrimage experience.

On Monday, Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, shared the update via social media. He revealed that he had signed the Haj 2025 agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Haj and Umrah Affairs, Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, during an official visit to the Kingdom. Rijiju emphasized India’s dedication to ensuring optimal facilities for Haj pilgrims.

Haj Agreement 2025 signed with H.E. Tawfiq Bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Minister for Hajj and Umrah of Kindom of Saudi Arabia. Finalized a quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims from India for #Haj2025 🕋 We are committed to provide best possible services to all our Haj Pilgrims. pic.twitter.com/YdzxEdZLjJ — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 13, 2025

Prime Minister Modi responded by stating, “I welcome this agreement. This is excellent news for Indian Haj pilgrims. Our government is dedicated to providing the best possible experience for pilgrims during their Haj journey.”

“Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is warmly greeted by Saudi officials during discussions on the 2025 Haj Quota Increase and enhanced bilateral cooperation.”

The preparations for the pilgrimage have already begun, marking a record for Indian Haj planning. During his visit to Saudi Arabia, Rijiju inspected the Haj terminal at Jeddah airport to review arrangements. He assured Indian pilgrims of seamless and comfortable travel experiences.

Additionally, Rijiju held discussions with Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, to explore avenues for deeper collaboration. This follows Al-Issa’s recent productive visit to India, where both nations focused on strengthening ties.

The allocation of the 2025 Haj Quota Increase | Good News for Indian Pilgrims is a testament to the strong partnership between India and Saudi Arabia. With advanced preparations underway, Indian pilgrims can look forward to a seamless and enriching Haj experience in 2025.