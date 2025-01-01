2,642 Motorists Caught for Drunk Driving in Hyderabad During New Year Celebration

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on drunk driving, the Hyderabad police apprehended 2,642 motorists during the New Year celebrations on the night of December 31 and January 1. The special drive, conducted across the limits of three police commissionerates – Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda – aimed to prevent road accidents and ensure public safety during the festivities.

The Hyderabad Commissionerate saw the highest number of offenders, with 1,184 drunk driving cases. In Cyberabad Commissionerate, 839 individuals were caught driving under the influence, while Rachakonda Commissionerate reported 619 cases.

Cyberabad Traffic Police played a key role in the successful execution of the drive, with 49 teams conducting breathalyzer tests at various locations across the region. Despite the high number of arrests, Cyberabad reported no major road accidents, marking a successful incident-free New Year celebration.

Among those caught, 685 were two-wheeler riders, 18 three-wheeler drivers, and 131 four-wheeler drivers. Additionally, five heavy vehicle drivers were booked for driving under the influence. The offenders faced legal consequences, with their driving licenses being seized and forwarded to the Road Transport Authorities for suspension, as per Section 19 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Notably, 366 individuals had blood alcohol readings over 100 mg/100 ml, while 24 had levels above 300 mg/100 ml. Four individuals recorded alarmingly high readings of over 500 mg/100 ml. One breathalyzer test in Hyderabad shocked authorities when a biker registered an unprecedented 550 mg/100 ml reading, far exceeding the permissible limit.

The enforcement efforts focused on areas such as RC Puram, Madhapur, Kukatpally, Miyapur, Narsingi, Alwal, Jeedimetla, and Medchal, where the majority of the cases were reported.

In a bid to promote road safety throughout the year, Cyberabad Police have pledged to continue their “Zero Tolerance” policy towards drunk driving. The police also expressed gratitude to citizens for their cooperation in ensuring safer roads during the celebrations.

Key Stats: