Hyderabad FC Aim to End Five-Game Winless Streak Against Mohun Bagan SG in ISL 2024-25

Kolkata: Hyderabad FC will look to break their five-game winless streak as they face table-toppers Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Thursday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Currently sitting at the bottom of the ISL standings in 12th place with just 8 points from 13 matches, Hyderabad FC will have a challenging task ahead against the high-flying Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The Mariners lead the points table with 29 points, boasting an impressive record of four wins in their last five games.

Mohun Bagan SG has proven to be a dominant force this season, winning their last five home games and maintaining a remarkable defensive record, with 6 clean sheets and the fewest goals conceded in the league (13). Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, has struggled offensively, registering the lowest averagetouches in the opposition box (15.4 per game) this season.

In the head-to-head encounter, Mohun Bagan SG holds the upper hand, being unbeaten in their last five ISL matches against Hyderabad FC (3 wins and 2 draws). The Mariners have also kept clean sheets in each of those encounters, adding to their growing confidence.

Hyderabad FC has faced difficulties in their away games, failing to score in their last two away matches. A loss or failure to score against Mohun Bagan SG would mark their longest scoreless streak in a single season.

Despite Hyderabad FC’s lower position in the standings, Mohun Bagan SG head coach Jose Molina emphasized the importance of staying focused. “We are at the top of the table, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy. We have to work hard and give our best in every 90 minutes,” Molina said.

On the other hand, Hyderabad FC’s interim head coach Shameel Chembakath acknowledged the areas his team needs to improve. “We will focus on controlling the tempo of the game and being sharper both offensively and defensively,” Chembakath said.

As both teams prepare for this crucial clash, all eyes will be on whether Hyderabad FC can overcome their recent struggles and mount a challenge against the league leaders.

Key Stats:

Mohun Bagan SG : Top of the table with 29 points (13 games), 6 clean sheets

: Top of the table with 29 points (13 games), 6 clean sheets Hyderabad FC : 12th place with 8 points (13 games), lowest touches in the opposition box

: 12th place with 8 points (13 games), lowest touches in the opposition box Previous Meetings: Mohun Bagan SG unbeaten in their last five encounters against Hyderabad FC (W3 D2)

Catch the action live on Thursday and see if Hyderabad FC can turn their fortunes around in this exciting ISL encounter.