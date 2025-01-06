3 HMPV Cases Detected in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, Government Urges Public to Wear Masks in Crowded Areas

Three cases of HMPV have been detected in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, prompting the government to advise the public to wear masks in crowded areas to prevent further spread.

New Delhi: Three cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory virus, have been detected in India, with two cases in Bengaluru and one in Ahmedabad. This comes amid rising fears following reports of a surge in respiratory infections linked to HMPV in China. While health authorities have urged the public not to panic, precautions are being taken to contain any potential spread of the virus.

HMPV Cases in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad

The two HMPV cases in Bengaluru involve a three-month-old girl and an eight-month-old boy. Both children, who were diagnosed with bronchopneumonia, did not have any history of international travel. Authorities confirmed that the cases were detected through routine surveillance efforts by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) as part of ongoing monitoring of respiratory viral pathogens.

In Ahmedabad, a two-month-old child was diagnosed with HMPV and is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital. The infant’s family, hailing from Rajasthan’s Dungarpur, had traveled to Ahmedabad for medical care. Health officials have confirmed that the child is stable.

Karnataka Government Issues Advisory

In response to the two cases in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government has issued a public advisory urging residents to exercise caution. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao reassured the public, emphasizing that HMPV is not a new virus and has been circulating globally since it was first identified in 2001. He stressed that the two children had no recent international travel history, and therefore, there is no immediate connection to the reported surge in infections in China.

“We don’t know if this strain came from China. However, we are closely monitoring the situation,” Minister Rao said, urging people to avoid panic. He added that the government is in constant contact with ICMR and the central authorities to stay informed and take necessary steps to prevent further spread.

Also Read: HMPV Virus: Schools Shut Down in China Amid Rising Infections of New Human Metapneumovirus

Preventive Measures and Public Awareness

The Karnataka government has urged citizens to adopt the following preventive measures to reduce the risk of HMPV transmission:

Wear masks in crowded places

Wash hands frequently with soap

Cover mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing

Avoid public places if symptomatic

Avoid close contact with sick individuals

The government also clarified that HMPV is not as contagious as COVID-19 and most cases are mild, requiring minimal medical intervention. Hospitals across Karnataka have been instructed to closely monitor Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and lab-confirmed influenza cases to ensure accurate surveillance and reporting.

A specific advisory for schools has been issued, encouraging parents not to send children to school if they exhibit even mild symptoms such as a cough, cold, or sore throat.

Understanding HMPV

HMPV is a respiratory virus that typically causes symptoms resembling the common cold, including a cough, sore throat, and a runny nose. While most individuals recover without the need for hospitalization, the virus can lead to more severe respiratory complications in young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

According to the Union Health Ministry, HMPV is detected in approximately 0.7% of flu samples, with the majority of cases occurring in children under the age of 11. The virus has been a concern for global health authorities due to its potential to cause severe respiratory distress in vulnerable populations.

Ongoing Monitoring and Response

The Union Health Ministry has assured the public that there is no unusual surge in Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or SARI cases in India based on current surveillance data. The government is closely monitoring the situation in China, which has experienced a sharp increase in respiratory infections, and is receiving timely updates from the World Health Organization (WHO).

“The recent preparedness drill conducted across the country has shown that India is well-equipped to handle any potential increase in respiratory illnesses, and public health interventions can be deployed promptly if needed,” the Health Ministry stated.

ICMR continues to track trends in HMPV circulation throughout the year, and authorities are prepared to implement necessary measures should the situation evolve.

While HMPV cases in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad have raised concerns, health officials are confident that with timely monitoring and preventive measures, the spread of the virus can be contained. The government continues to reassure the public that HMPV is not a new threat and has been circulating globally for years. As India remains vigilant, the public is urged to stay informed and follow the advised precautions to safeguard against respiratory infections.