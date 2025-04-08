300 International Student Visas Cancelled by US: Avoid This Critical F-1 Mistake to Prevent Deportation

April 8, 2025 — The United States has abruptly revoked nearly 300 international student visas in recent weeks, triggering panic among universities and students nationwide. Affected individuals face detention, deportation, and disrupted academic futures over issues ranging from traffic violations to political activism—a drastic shift in visa enforcement under the Trump administration.

US Cancels Hundreds of International Student Visas: Key Mistakes to Avoid

Why Are Student Visas Being Cancelled?

The U.S. State Department and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have terminated F-1 visas without clear explanations, according to immigration attorneys and university officials. Key reasons cited include:

Political activism : Participation in pro-Palestinian protests or social media posts.

: Participation in pro-Palestinian protests or social media posts. Minor legal infractions : Speeding tickets, DUIs, or unresolved citations—even from years prior.

: Speeding tickets, DUIs, or unresolved citations—even from years prior. Social media scrutiny: Visa applicants’ online activity reviewed for criticism of the U.S. or Israel.

Affected universities include Harvard, Stanford, University of Texas at Austin, and multiple University of California campuses.

“This upends all usual practice by the government,” said Miriam Feldblum of the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration. “Students are being targeted without explanation or recourse.”

Students Detained, Deportations Accelerate

At least two high-profile cases highlight the crackdown:

Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate and permanent resident, was arrested and sent to Louisiana for deportation due to pro-Palestinian activism. Rumeysa Ozturk, a Tufts University student from Turkey, was detained by ICE agents after writing a pro-Palestinian opinion essay.

Immigration lawyers report a surge in frantic calls from students whose visas were revoked overnight. Some were mid-PhD defenses or employed under post-graduate work permits.

Legal Challenges Mount Against Visa Terminations

Lawsuits are piling up as attorneys call the cancellations “unprecedented”:

The ACLU represents Xiaotian Liu , a Dartmouth computer science student whose visa was revoked despite no criminal or protest history.

, a Dartmouth computer science student whose visa was revoked despite no criminal or protest history. Attorney Stacy Tolchin filed federal lawsuits in Los Angeles, with more expected this week.

“A brush with law enforcement—even without arrest—is now enough for deportation,” said Fuji Whittenburg, a California-based immigration lawyer.

How International Students Can Protect Their Status

Universities and legal experts advise:

Avoid non-essential travel : Re-entry risks visa denial.

: Re-entry risks visa denial. Limit social media posts : Critiques of U.S. or allied governments could trigger scrutiny.

: Critiques of U.S. or allied governments could trigger scrutiny. Resolve legal issues : Clear even minor citations immediately.

: Clear even minor citations immediately. Consult attorneys: Before applying for visa renewals or status changes.

Harvard recently warned students that pro-Palestinian speech “could be risky,” while the University of California faces pressure to support detained students remotely.

Broader Impact on U.S. Education

The U.S. issued over 400,000 student visas in 2024, but advocates fear these actions will deter future applicants. “This chills free speech and harms our global academic reputation,” said a UC faculty union letter.

International students must tread carefully to safeguard their F-1 status. Minor mistakes or activism once overlooked now carry severe consequences.

“This is totally unprecedented,” stressed Fuji Whittenburg. “Students are losing years of work overnight.”

