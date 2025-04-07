Trump Issues 24-Hour Ultimatum to China: Withdraw Tariffs or Face 50% Duties by April 9

US President Donald Trump Issues 24-Hour Ultimatum to China if retaliatory tariffs not withdrawn by April 8 then get ready to face an additional 50% duty on its exports to the US, effective April 9, 2025. The announcement, made via Truth Social on Monday, escalates ongoing trade tensions between the two nations.

Trump Demands China Roll Back Tariffs or Face 50% Duties

In a sharply worded post, Trump declared that “all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated” unless Beijing reverses its recent 34% retaliatory tariffs. He warned that failure to comply would trigger “new and substantially higher tariffs” on Chinese goods, marking one of the most aggressive moves in the years-long trade dispute.

Key Details of Trump’s Ultimatum

Deadline: China must withdraw retaliatory tariffs by Tuesday, April 8, 2025 .

China must withdraw retaliatory tariffs by . Consequences: A 50% tariff on Chinese imports will take effect on April 9 if demands are unmet.

A on Chinese imports will take effect on if demands are unmet. Terminated Talks: All pending negotiations with China are canceled, with the US shifting focus to trade talks with other nations.

Trump accused China of “long-term trading abuses,” including illegal subsidies, currency manipulation, and non-monetary tariffs. His post emphasized that retaliatory actions against the US would no longer be tolerated.

Escalating Trade War Timeline

April 6, 2025: China imposes 34% retaliatory tariffs on US goods.

China imposes on US goods. April 7, 2025: Trump issues ultimatum via Truth Social, threatening 50% tariffs.

Trump issues ultimatum via Truth Social, threatening 50% tariffs. April 9, 2025: New US tariffs scheduled to take effect if no resolution.

What Prompted the Ultimatum?

Trump’s announcement follows months of stalled negotiations and China’s decision to raise tariffs on American products like agricultural goods and machinery. The US President criticized Beijing’s policies as “economic aggression,” claiming they harm American workers and industries.

Key Grievances Highlighted by Trump:

Record-high tariffs on US exports.

on US exports. Currency manipulation to gain trade advantages.

to gain trade advantages. Subsidies to state-owned companies distorting global markets.

Global Reactions and Economic Impact

Financial markets reacted swiftly to the news, with Asian stock indices falling sharply and the yuan weakening against the dollar. Analysts warn that a 50% tariff could disrupt global supply chains, raise consumer prices, and further strain US-China relations.

Industry Leaders Voice Concerns:

“This could devastate sectors reliant on Chinese imports, from electronics to automotive,” said a trade analyst.

“Retaliatory measures may target US agriculture, worsening rural economies,” warned a farming coalition representative.

What Happens Next?

With the April 8 deadline looming, Beijing has yet to issue an official response. Observers suggest China may:

Comply to avoid economic fallout. Counter with sanctions on US tech or energy sectors. Appeal to international bodies like the WTO.

Trump’s administration has already begun outreach to other trading partners, signaling a strategic pivot away from reliance on Chinese markets.

President Trump’s 50% tariff ultimatum marks a critical juncture in the US-China trade war. As the April 9 deadline approaches, businesses and governments worldwide brace for potential disruptions. For now, all eyes remain on Beijing’s next move.

