Visa Shock in US: What International Students Must Know About Sudden F-1 Cancellations

A rising number of international students in the United States are facing unexpected deportation orders after their student visas were revoked without prior notice — a shift from established norms that has left universities alarmed and students in shock.

Several students have reportedly received abrupt emails from the US Department of State asking them to leave immediately, while others were detained before their universities were even informed about changes to their legal status.

Traditional Protocols No Longer Followed

Under long-standing practices, students on F-1 visas — designated for full-time academic study — could continue their education in the US even if their visa stamp was revoked, as long as their immigration status remained valid.

“This is unprecedented,” said Sheela Murthy, president of the Murthy Law Firm. “Visa revocation applies only to the stamped visa in the passport and not to a person’s legal F-1 status in the US. Legally, they should be allowed to stay and study.”

However, recent incidents suggest a significant change. Some students are being forced to leave despite no visible change in their records on the SEVIS (Student and Exchange Visitor Information System), the official database used to monitor student visas.

SEVIS Records Being Cancelled Quietly

Immigration attorneys and university administrators have reported that the visa cancellations are mostly tied to old legal offences — sometimes minor or even resolved cases.

“Students with past issues like DUI, theft, or domestic violence — even without convictions — are being flagged,” said immigration attorney Abhisha Parikh. “In some cases, they had no idea such charges could impact their immigration status until they were detained or notified of termination.”

What Affected Students Can Do

Parikh has outlined options for students facing sudden visa revocation:

Apply for F-1 Reinstatement: If the violation was beyond their control and they are still studying full-time

If the violation was beyond their control and they are still studying full-time Leave the US Voluntarily: To avoid being labelled “out of status” and hurting future visa chances

To avoid being labelled “out of status” and hurting future visa chances File a Legal Challenge: Through an Administrative Procedure Act lawsuit if due process wasn’t followed

Students are being urged to stay in close contact with their Designated School Officials (DSOs), regularly check their SEVIS status, and seek legal assistance when needed.

Universities Caught Off Guard

At Minnesota State University, Mankato, five international students recently had their visas cancelled. In a letter to students and staff, President Edward Inch said:

“These are troubling times, and this situation is unlike any we have navigated before.”

The university said it only discovered the cancellations after a Turkish student was detained, linked to a past DUI conviction.

Other institutions reporting similar issues include Arizona State University, Cornell, North Carolina State, the University of Oregon, and the University of Texas at Austin. In one case, a student from India lost their status on April 3, and another from Lebanon on March 28 — both without breaking any visa rules.

Rising Political Pressure and Targeted Enforcement

US President Donald Trump, during his campaign, emphasized cracking down on foreign students involved in pro-Palestinian protests. Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil, a green card holder and activist, was recently detained. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that students tied to protests or “potential criminal activity” are being closely monitored.

A Sudden Spike in Visa Revocations

In just the past two weeks, colleges have reported a noticeable spike in terminated SEVIS records and visa revocations. What makes it more concerning is that in many cases, universities are finding out only after detentions take place or after manually checking student records.

As uncertainty grows, students and universities alike are calling for clarity, legal safeguards, and due process in managing student immigration matters in the US.