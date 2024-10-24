31 women, four transgenders involved in street prostitution apprehended in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: A joint operation was conducted on the night of October 23, 2024, focussing on preventing street prostitution and took place at Bhagyanagar Bus Stop and under the KPHB Metro Station, Kukatpally.

It was conducted by teams from the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), SHE Teams, and the Law & Order teams of Kukatpally and KPHB Police Stations, Cyberabad, under the supervision of the DCP, Balanagar Zone K. Suresh Kumar, IPS, Cyberabad.

On the direction of Assistant Commissioner of Police K. Srinivas Rao, Kukatpally Division, four special teams were formed for the operation with ACP himself, three Inspectors, seven Sub-Inspectors, two Assistant Sub-Inspectors, and 36 police constables.

In the operation, 31 women and four transgenders involved in street prostitution were apprehended. Four cases were registered at Kukatpally Police Station, and one at KPHB Police Station under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

Earlier this month, a similar operation was conducted with the same special teams. During the operation, 22 individuals were apprehended.

Four cases were registered at Kukatpally Police Station and two cases at KPHB Police Station. The accused were also bound over by the Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO), Kukatpally, for good behavior and subsequently released with notices issued under Section 35 of the BNSS Act.