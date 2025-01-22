47th All india Rajiv Gandhi Under-19 Twenty -20 League Cricket Championship – 2025

Hyderabad: The 47th All India Rajiv Gandhi Under-19 Twenty-20 League Cricket Championship commenced on January 21, 2025, across three venues in Hyderabad—L.B. Stadium, Vijayanand Ground (Attapur), and Waterworks Ground (Amberpet). Organized by the Cricket Federation of Hyderabad under the aegis of the Cricket Federation of India, the tournament features 12 teams, including two international teams from UAE and Sri Lanka.

Match Highlights

1. UAE vs. Bangalore

Venue : Vijayanand Ground, Attapur

: Vijayanand Ground, Attapur Result : UAE won by 3 wickets in a nail-biting finish.

: UAE won by 3 wickets in a nail-biting finish. Highlights : Bangalore batted first, scoring 193/6 in 20 overs. Top scorers were Shiva (67), Riyaz Ahmed (61), and Karthik SK (53). UAE chased the target, scoring 197/7 in 20 overs. Vedhas Khot’s 54 and Hareesh Mulakuvettil’s unbeaten 48 off 19 balls were crucial. Man of the Match : Vedhas Khot (UAE).

:

2. Sri Lanka vs. Maharashtra

Venue : Vijayanand Ground, Attapur

: Vijayanand Ground, Attapur Result : Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets.

: Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets. Highlights : Maharashtra managed 81/9 in 20 overs. Rudransh Tilkari scored 13 runs. Sri Lanka chased the target in 10.1 overs, scoring 85/5. Man of the Match : Shenal Denuwan (3 wickets).

:

3. Telangana vs. Bihar

Venue : L.B. Stadium

: L.B. Stadium Result : Telangana won by 54 runs.

: Telangana won by 54 runs. Highlights : Telangana posted 151 in 19 overs. Abhinav Kumar (35) and Charan S (4 wickets) led the performance. Bihar was bowled out for 97 in 17.4 overs. Man of the Match : Charan S (4 wickets).

:

4. Chennai vs. Bihar

Venue : L.B. Stadium

: L.B. Stadium Result : Chennai won by 113 runs.

: Chennai won by 113 runs. Highlights : Chennai scored 185/5 in 20 overs. Harshan Pranav (50) and Karan Kannan (40 & 4 wickets) starred. Bihar was bowled out for 72. Man of the Match : Karan Kannan (40 runs & 4 wickets).

:

5. Hyderabad vs. Karnataka

Venue : Waterworks Ground, Amberpet

: Waterworks Ground, Amberpet Result : Hyderabad won by 6 wickets.

: Hyderabad won by 6 wickets. Highlights : Karnataka scored 137/7 in 20 overs. Hemanth Shinde remained unbeaten with 62 runs. Hyderabad chased the target in 15.4 overs, led by A Vignesh Reddy (63) and Anvith Reddy (42). Man of the Match : Ashwad Rajiv (3 wickets).

:

6. Tamil Nadu vs. Vidarbha

Venue : Waterworks Ground, Amberpet

: Waterworks Ground, Amberpet Result : Tamil Nadu won by 8 runs.

: Tamil Nadu won by 8 runs. Highlights : Tamil Nadu posted 128 in 19.2 overs. Vaasav Venkatesh (38 runs & 2 wickets) was pivotal. Vidarbha fell short, scoring 120/5 in 20 overs. Man of the Match : Vaasav Venkatesh (38 runs & 2 wickets).

:

Upcoming Matches

The final match will be held on January 24, 2025, at L.B. Stadium, Hyderabad, under floodlights. Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will be the Chief Guest at the prize distribution ceremony.