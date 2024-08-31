4th Table Tennis for Life: V Aparna and Haneesh Amara Shine in Under 11 Finals at Telangana Table Tennis Tournament

Hyderabad: The 4th Table Tennis for Life Telangana State Ranking Tournament continued at Lal Bahadur Stadium, Hyderabad, with intense matches across various categories. Organized by former table tennis players under the Telangana State Table Tennis Association, the tournament showcases some of the best young talent in the state.

Under 11 Girls:

Finals: V Aparna (SPARS) defeated Myra Jain (WTTA) with a score of 3-0 (11-5, 11-7, 11-6).

V Aparna (SPARS) overcame Aviyah Sanhitha (LFHSA) 3-2 (9-11, 13-11, 6-11, 11-8, 11-8).

Myra Jain (WTTA) won against Aishwarya Ajay (SPARS) 3-0 (11-8, 11-2, 11-8).

Under 11 Boys:

Finals: Haneesh Amara (SPHS) secured victory over Sreenath Abhay (ITTA) 3-1 (9-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-4).

Haneesh Amara (SPHS) defeated Sri Sai Advik (ITTA) 3-2 (11-8, 11-9, 9-11, 6-11, 11-3).

Sreenath Abhay (ITTA) beat Manpreeth Kumar (GSM) 3-1 (8-11, 11-6, 11-3, 11-6).

Under 15 Girls:

Pre-Quarter Finals:

B Srividya (SPARS) defeated P Siri Keerthana Reddy (SPHS) 3-0 (12-10, 11-2, 11-6).

Sri Saanvi (SPARS) won against C Vanshika (LFHSA) 3-1 (11-6, 11-6, 6-11, 11-4).

Under 17 Girls:

Pre-Quarter Finals:

Jalani P (VPG) triumphed over Yati Jain (WTTA) 3-0 (11-1, 11-5, 11-6).

B V Mahima Krishna (HVS) defeated Saanvi B (HVS) 3-0 (11-7, 13-11, 11-9).

Under 13 Girls:

Pre-Quarter Finals:

Sri Saanvi (SPARS) won against B Harika Aisshwarya (LFA) 3-0 (11-7, 11-5, 11-6).

B V Mahima Krishna (HVS) overcame Dhruvi Jain (GSM) 3-0 (11-7, 11-7, 11-7).

Under 19 Girls:

Pre-Quarter Finals:

Satya Aspati (SGUTTA) defeated Myra Jain (WTTA) 3-0 (11-7, 11-3, 11-9).

Palak Ghai (GSM) won against D Ananya (ADTTC) 3-0 (11-4, 11-9, 11-9).

Under 19 Boys:

Pre-Quarter Finals:

K Ishanth (AWA) defeated K Chirantan (GSM) 3-2 (11-7, 8-11, 11-5, 5-11, 11-6).

M Rishabh Singh (AWA) won against M Karthik Teja (AVSC) 3-1 (9-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-3).

Women:

Pre-Quarter Finals:

Devisree (GSM) defeated J Gouri (SGUTTA) 3-2 (15-17, 11-3, 11-8, 7-11, 11-8).

K Shreshta Reddy (GSM) won against TL Harshitha (AWA) 3-2 (11-8, 9-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6).

The tournament continues to highlight exceptional talent and promising young players in table tennis. The final matches are anticipated to be highly competitive as players vie for top positions.