The 68th SGFI National Swimming Championship 2024, hosted in Rajkot, Gujarat, from November 24 to November 30, showcased outstanding performances by young swimmers from across the country.

Safiya Begum26 November 2024 - 19:26
68th SGFI National Swimming Championship 2024 Concludes in Rajkot

Rajkot, Gujarat: The 68th SGFI National Swimming Championship 2024, hosted in Rajkot, Gujarat, from November 24 to November 30, showcased outstanding performances by young swimmers from across the country. Competitors in the Under-14, Under-17, and Under-19 categories for both boys and girls battled for top honors in the pool.

Highlights of Key Events

50 Meter Backstroke – U-17 Girls

  1. Roy Sagnika (West Bengal) clinched gold with an impressive timing of 31.73 seconds.
  2. Winciya S. Maria (Tamil Nadu) followed closely, earning silver with a timing of 31.82 seconds.
  3. Nithya Sagi Sri (Telangana) secured bronze, clocking in at 32.40 seconds.

50 Meter Backstroke – U-19 Boys

  1. Shah Jay (Maharashtra) dominated the event, taking gold with a remarkable timing of 27.01 seconds.
  2. Malik Mohit (Haryana) bagged silver with a timing of 28.86 seconds.
  3. Chatterjee Saikat (Telangana) earned bronze, clocking in at 28.92 seconds.

The championship witnessed high levels of competition, determination, and skill, with young athletes setting new benchmarks in their respective categories. The event served as a platform for these budding swimmers to shine on a national stage and prepare for future international challenges.

Congratulations to all participants and winners for their outstanding performances!

