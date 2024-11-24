68th SGFTS Inter-District Kho-Kho Championship Kicks Off at GCPE Domalguda, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The prestigious 68th SGFTS Inter-District Kho-Kho Championship commenced today with a grand inauguration ceremony at GCPE Domalguda, Hyderabad. The event, known for showcasing the best Kho-Kho talent from across the state, has brought together teams from 10 districts to compete for glory.

The inauguration was graced by SMT. R. Rohini, District Education Officer (DEO) of Hyderabad and President of the Hyderabad District School Games Federation. She encouraged the young athletes and emphasized the importance of sports in education and personal growth.

Other notable dignitaries included Dr. K. Ram Reddy, Secretary of SGFTS and Principal of GCPE Domalguda, who highlighted the role of grassroots sports in identifying future talent, and P. Kishore Kumar, Tournament Organizing Secretary for Kho-Kho U14.

Also Read: HiLife Exhibition 2024: A Grand Showcase of Fashion, Lifestyle, and Wedding Trends

This year’s championship features 120 players, 20 coaches and managers, and 20 officials, ensuring a well-organized and competitive event. The opening matches set the tone for the tournament, with Medak District defeating Karimnagar by 3 points and Mahbubnagar edging out Khammam by 2 points in a nail-biting finish.

As the competition progresses, sports enthusiasts can look forward to intense matches showcasing the best of Kho-Kho talent from across the state. The championship not only celebrates athleticism but also fosters camaraderie and sportsmanship among youth.

Stay updated for daily results and highlights from the 68th SGFTS Inter-District Kho-Kho Championship at GCPE Domalguda, Hyderabad.