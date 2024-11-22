HiLife Exhibition 2024: A Grand Showcase of Fashion, Lifestyle, and Wedding Trends

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated HiLife Exhibition, renowned as India’s most loved fashion and lifestyle showcase, has returned to Hyderabad with its November Special.

The three-day event, held at HICC-Novotel, Hi-tech City, from November 22 to 24, promises an exciting blend of fashion, glamour, and luxury.

Highlights of the Event:

Celebrity Presence:

Actress Seerat Kapoor and actress Saanve Meghna graced the grand launch of the exhibition, adding a touch of star power to the glamorous event.

The exhibition features a tempting array of fashion wear , bridal wear , designer wear , lifestyle accessories , jewelry , and much more. From festive styles to wedding essentials, HiLife has something for everyone.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Aby Dominic, MD & CEO of HiLife Exhibitions, highlighted the brand’s reputation as the largest and most beloved exhibition in India. “HiLife Exhibition showcases top fashion labels, leading jewelers, and over 350 designers, offering visitors a vast array of choices in creative fashion, bridal wear, and luxury accessories,” he said.

What to Expect:

Visitors can explore exclusive designs, discover the latest trends, and indulge in luxury shopping across categories like:

Creative fashion wear

Bridal and wedding collections

Designer jewelry

Accessories and lifestyle products

HiLife Exhibition continues to captivate fashion enthusiasts and shoppers in Hyderabad, delivering a one-stop destination for all things trendy and luxurious.