South Carolina Representative JA Ariel Moore Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy at Secretariat

Hyderabad: In a move highlighting international collaboration, JA Ariel Moore, a distinguished member of the South Carolina House of Representatives, met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat during her official visit.

Meeting Highlights:

The leaders discussed strengthening partnerships between Telangana and South Carolina across various sectors.

Key topics included education, technological advancements, and cultural exchange programs aimed at fostering mutual growth.

The meeting marked an effort to enhance diplomatic ties and explore investment opportunities in Telangana.

Significance of the Visit:

This high-profile interaction reflects Telangana’s commitment to building robust global connections. Under CM Revanth Reddy’s leadership, Telangana has emerged as a preferred destination for international partnerships in innovation, education, and economic growth.

JA Ariel Moore’s visit is expected to lay the foundation for enhanced collaboration, positioning Telangana as a leading state in forging global alliances.

Stay tuned for updates on potential collaborations arising from this significant diplomatic engagement.