South Carolina Representative JA Ariel Moore Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy at Secretariat

Fouzia Farhana22 November 2024 - 17:37
Hyderabad: In a move highlighting international collaboration, JA Ariel Moore, a distinguished member of the South Carolina House of Representatives, met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat during her official visit.

Meeting Highlights:

  • The leaders discussed strengthening partnerships between Telangana and South Carolina across various sectors.
  • Key topics included education, technological advancements, and cultural exchange programs aimed at fostering mutual growth.
  • The meeting marked an effort to enhance diplomatic ties and explore investment opportunities in Telangana.

Significance of the Visit:

This high-profile interaction reflects Telangana’s commitment to building robust global connections. Under CM Revanth Reddy’s leadership, Telangana has emerged as a preferred destination for international partnerships in innovation, education, and economic growth.

Also Read: Hyderabad Real Estate Struggles in 2024 Despite Pockets of Growth: Knight Frank Report

JA Ariel Moore’s visit is expected to lay the foundation for enhanced collaboration, positioning Telangana as a leading state in forging global alliances.

Stay tuned for updates on potential collaborations arising from this significant diplomatic engagement.

