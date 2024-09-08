9-foot-long crocodile rescued from residential area in Mumbai

Mumbai: A nine-foot-long crocodile strayed into a residential area in Mumbai from where it was rescued on Sunday morning, a wildlife welfare group representative said.

The forest department control room received a distress call in the morning about the huge crocodile being spotted at the Nirmal Lifestyle housing society in Mulund area, he said.

Later, members of the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) led a rescue operation in coordination with forest officials.

They safely rescued the female Indian Marsh crocodile at around 6.30 am. After a medical examination, the reptile was released into its natural habitat, said Pawar Sharma, founder of the RAWW and honorary wildlife warden with the forest department.