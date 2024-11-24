A.R. Rahman Issues Legal Notice Against Defamatory Content Post Divorce Announcement

Mumbai: Renowned music composer A.R. Rahman has taken a firm stance against defamatory content circulating online regarding his divorce from his wife, Saira Banu. The composer has issued a legal notice to those spreading false information, warning of legal consequences if objectionable material is not removed promptly.

Rahman shared the notice on X (formerly Twitter), addressing the matter publicly. The four-page notice reads:

“TO WHOMSOEVER IT MAY CONCERN

Acting on instructions from my client, Mr. A.R. Rahman, residing at No.5, 4th Street, Dr. Subbarayan Nagar, Kodambakkam, Chennai 600 024, the following legal notice is issued to all concerned.”

The notice comes in the wake of Rahman’s recent announcement about his separation from Saira Banu after 29 years of marriage. In a heartfelt statement shared on X on November 19, 2024, Rahman wrote:

“We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for…”

The couple had earlier issued a joint statement citing emotional strain as the reason for their decision. The news was widely reported in leading publications and garnered messages of support from fans and well-wishers.

However, the situation took a turn as speculative and defamatory content began appearing on social media platforms and YouTube channels. According to the notice, certain individuals and groups have spread baseless stories about Rahman’s personal life, attributing false narratives to his divorce.

The notice stated that such content is fabricated, defamatory, and intended to harm Rahman’s reputation while causing distress to his family. It further warned platform operators to remove objectionable content within 24 hours or face legal action.

Rahman’s legal representative emphasized that any non-compliance would result in criminal defamation charges under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which carries a punishment of up to two years imprisonment and/or a fine.

Additionally, Rahman has reserved the right to file civil defamation suits and seek prior restraint orders against any further defamatory publications. The notice is addressed to individuals and entities operating across platforms such as YouTube, X, Instagram, Facebook, and online news portals.

This incident follows Rahman and Saira Banu’s divorce announcement, which was shortly followed by bassist Mohini Dey revealing her separation from her husband, Mark. Speculations linking Rahman to Mohini Dey have since flooded the internet, further fueling the controversy.

Rahman’s firm response underscores his intent to protect his reputation and maintain his family’s dignity amidst the baseless allegations.