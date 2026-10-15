Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan asked to leave India by October 28

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan has been issued a notice by the Mumbai Police asking him to leave India by October 28, days after he participated in a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Action has been taken against Imran under Sections 7 and 29 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, and the actor has received a copy of the notice. The actor was detained by the police on October 10 in connection with the protest.

According to the information provided, action has been taken against Imran under the relevant provisions of the Immigration Act for allegedly participating in such a protest despite not being an Indian citizen.

On October 13, BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya approached the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and immigration authorities, urging them to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) against actor Imran Khan.

He has also requested that the actor be barred from leaving the country until an inquiry into his complaint and the investigation into a Mumbai police case are completed.

In a letter dated October 13 to Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Somaiya called on the Ministry of Home Affairs to issue directions preventing Khan from travelling abroad under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. He also asked the Bureau of Immigration to issue an LOC against the actor and notify the police should he attempt to leave India.

The move comes after a protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan on October 10 where demonstrators demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. In his letter, Somaiya claimed that the gathering had taken place without the necessary permission. He further alleged that Khan had attended and participated in the protest before Mumbai Police detained him at the venue.

According to the letter, Gamdevi Police Station registered an FIR, numbered 813 of 2026, in connection with the incident, with Khan named in the case. Somaiya also stated that he had not received a copy of the FIR.

Somaiya claimed in his letter that Khan is a US citizen and reportedly holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card. He urged the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Bureau of Immigration to assess whether the actor’s participation in the protest calls for action under Section 7D of the Citizenship Act, 1955, and the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

Talking about Imran, he first appeared as a child artist in the films Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in 1998 and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar in 1992. He made his adult acting debut in 2008 with the romantic comedy Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, which was a success.

After the failure of his next two films, he then starred in a number of commercially successful romantic comedies such as I Hate Luv Storys, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and the action comedy thriller Delhi Belly. This was followed by a series of box-office flops and a hiatus.

He was seen in a cameo appearance lately in the Vir Das film Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. It also stars Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and Srushti Tawade. The film marked Imran’s comeback roughly ten years after he last starred in Katti Batti in 2015.

The film followed Happy Patel, who is a clumsy but enthusiastic spy whose missions trigger unexpected consequences.

He was seen in a full-fledged role in the 2015 Katti Batti, a romantic comedy film directed, co-produced, and written by Nikhil Advani. The film stars Imran Khan and Kangana Ranaut in the lead roles.