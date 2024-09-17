North India

AAP to stake claim to form new govt under Atishi after Kejriwal’s resignation: Gopal Rai

The Aam Aadmi Party will stake claim to form a new government under senior party leader Atishi after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation on Tuesday evening, senior party leader Gopal Rai said.

The AAP announced Atishi as the next Delhi chief minister after Kejriwal’s proposal to choose her as his successor was accepted unanimously in the legislative party meeting held at his residence held earlier in the day.

The decision on the new cabinet will be taken by the party later on, said Rai who is convener of Delhi unit of AAP.

He said a delegation of AAP legislators will meet Lt Governor VK Saxena after Kejriwal’s resignation to stake claim for the new government led by Atishi.

