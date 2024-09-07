Abbas Union of Hyderabad scored a fantastic 2-0 victory over Corbett FC in the I League 3 at Srinagar.

This is the 2nd victory of AUFC in 3 matches. Last match again SSU, Manipur on 9th Sept.

Imran’s brilliant strike in the 56th minute and Vikas’s goal in the 60th minute sealed the win.

Despite Corbett FC’s dominance in the first half, Abbas Union showcased remarkable resilience and skill in the second half, turning the game around brilliantly.

Well done to the entire team for this outstanding performance!

Keep up the great work and continue to make Hyderabad proud!