Actions Will ‘Certainly Have Consequences’: India Warns Pakistan on Cross-Border Terrorism

By Yoshita Singh

In a strong statement delivered at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized that Pakistan’s persistent policy of cross-border terrorism will not yield success and warned that “actions will certainly have consequences.” This declaration comes amid rising tensions between the two neighboring countries, particularly following remarks made by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding Jammu and Kashmir.

India’s Firm Stance on Cross-Border Terrorism

Jaishankar’s comments served as a robust counter to Sharif’s assertions regarding Kashmir during his UNGA speech. He articulated that Pakistan’s misdeeds not only affect its immediate neighbors but also have global repercussions.

Key Highlights from Jaishankar’s Address

Consequences of Terrorism : Jaishankar stated that Pakistan’s long-standing policy of terrorism could only lead to disastrous outcomes .

: Jaishankar stated that Pakistan’s long-standing policy of terrorism could only lead to . Radicalization and Economic Decline : He highlighted that the GDP of a nation fostering fanaticism could only be evaluated in terms of radicalization, suggesting that Pakistan’s societal issues stem from its own actions.

: He highlighted that the GDP of a nation fostering fanaticism could only be evaluated in terms of radicalization, suggesting that Pakistan’s societal issues stem from its own actions. Karma and Accountability: Jaishankar remarked, “Today we see the ills it sought to visit on others consume its own society. It can’t blame the world. This is only karma.”

Pakistan’s Continued Allegations Against India

In his speech, Sharif called attention to the plight of the Kashmiri people, likening their struggles for self-determination to that of the Palestinians. He urged India to reverse its abrogation of Article 370, which previously granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and to engage in dialogue for a peaceful resolution.

Points Raised by Shehbaz Sharif

Military Expansion : Sharif expressed concerns over India’s military enhancements, implying that these were directed against Pakistan.

: Sharif expressed concerns over India’s military enhancements, implying that these were directed against Pakistan. Nuclear Threats: He warned of India’s potential aggressive maneuvers under the shadow of nuclear capabilities, stating, “Pakistan will respond most decisively to any Indian aggression.”

India’s Right of Reply

In response to Sharif’s remarks, India exercised its Right of Reply, condemning Pakistan’s accusations as a “travesty”.

Key Statements from India’s Response

Fingerprints of Terrorism : India’s First Secretary at the UN, Bhavika Mangalanandan, declared that Pakistan is recognized globally for its connections to terrorism, drug trafficking, and transnational crime.

: India’s First Secretary at the UN, Bhavika Mangalanandan, declared that Pakistan is recognized globally for its connections to terrorism, drug trafficking, and transnational crime. Inevitability of Consequences: She asserted that cross-border terrorism will “inevitably invite consequences,” emphasizing the need for accountability.

The Global Perspective on Terrorism

Jaishankar further emphasized that terrorism, in all its forms, must be opposed firmly. He called for the global community to sanction terrorists without letting political motivations interfere with justice.

Challenges in Global Terrorism Management

Political Interference: He pointed out that Pakistan’s ally, China, has repeatedly obstructed India’s proposals to designate Pakistan-based terrorists, indicating that political biases can hinder effective measures against terrorism.

The Broader Impact on Regional Stability

India’s firm stance at the UNGA reflects a larger commitment to countering terrorism and upholding regional stability. As Pakistan continues to face criticism for its actions, the international community is watching closely.

The diplomatic exchange at the UNGA serves as a reminder that dialogue is essential for peace. However, both nations must recognize the implications of their actions on the regional and global stages. India’s warning to Pakistan underscores a pivotal moment in their longstanding conflict, as the specter of cross-border terrorism looms large over bilateral relations.