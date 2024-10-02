Actor Nagarjuna Condemns Minister Konda Surekha’s Remarks

In a strong response to recent comments made by Minister Konda Surekha, actor Nagarjuna has expressed his disapproval, urging her to refrain from using the personal lives of celebrities for political criticism.

He emphasized the importance of respecting the private matters of individuals, especially those in the film industry who typically distance themselves from politics.

Nagarjuna called for Minister Surekha to immediately retract her statements, highlighting the need for a more respectful and considerate discourse in political discussions.

This incident has sparked conversations about the boundaries between politics and personal lives, urging public figures to maintain decorum in their comments.