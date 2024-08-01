Adani Enterprises Ltd posts 116 pc net profit growth at Rs 1,458 crore in Q1

Ahmedabad: Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on Thursday reported a robust net profit of Rs 1,458 crore in the April-June quarter, an impressive 116 per cent growth from the same quarter last fiscal.

The flagship company of the Adani Group clocked Rs 26,067 crore in total income, a 13 per cent rise from Rs 23,016 crore in Q1 FY24. Consolidated EBITDA increased by 48 per cent to Rs 4,300 crore.

The emerging core infra businesses of Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) ecosystem, airports and roads are consistently making significant strides in their operational performance.

The contribution of these businesses to the overall EBITDA increased to 62 per cent in Q1 FY25 compared to 45 per cent in Q1 FY24, the company informed.

“AEL is further expanding its position as India’s leading business incubator and a global model in infrastructure development,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

“The substantial growth in our EBITDA, driven by the exceptional performance of the ANIL ecosystem, our airport operations and our road construction business, underscores our commitment to operational excellence and sustainable value creation,” Gautam Adani added.

Solar manufacturing and wind turbine businesses recorded the highest ever EBITDA of Rs 1,642 crore with an increase of 3.6 times on a YoY basis and now contribute 38 per cent to total EBITDA on the back of its robust operational performance.

“The combination of best-in-class management practices, state-of-the-art technologies, high ratings and fully-funded growth strategies, ensures that AEL continues to set new national and international benchmarks,” said Gautam Adani

Air passenger movement crossed 90 million for the first time on the trailing 12-month basis. During the quarter, eight new routes, six new airlines and 13 new flights were added.

According to the company, the highest-ever 730 lane-km construction was done during this quarter

“Ganga Expressway construction crosses the halfway mark and three out of ten under-construction projects are more than 80 per cent complete,” said AEL.

In solar manufacturing, module sales increased by 125 per cent on a year-on-year basis at 1,379 MW and export increased by 109 per cent and domestic sales went up by 151 per cent.

