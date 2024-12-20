Adani Group to invest Rs 27,900 crores in Bihar

Patna: Adani group of Industries on Friday announced its plan to invest a total amount of Rs 27,900 crores including Rs 20,000 crores for setting up an ultra-supercritical thermal power plant in Bihar.

Pranab Adani, Director of Adani Enterprises, a component of the Adani Group of industries, while making the announcement here on the concluding day of the Global Investors Summit named Bihar Business Connect 2024, said that there was a proposal to invest Rs 20,000 crores in the energy sector for setting up ultra-supercritical thermal power plant.

It would generate 12,000 jobs at the pre-commissioning stage while 1500 jobs would be created for skilled workers after the commissioning of the plant, he added.

The director said that Rs 850 crores had already been invested in logistics, gas distribution, and logistics creating 25,000 direct and indirect jobs. Now, more than Rs 2,300 crores would be invested in these sectors as well, he added. A total of 27,000 jobs would be created in these sectors after the investment, he stated.

Adani said that Rs 1000 crores would be spent on strategic infrastructure development including Gati Shakti Railway Terminal, Inland Container Depot, and industrial warehousing park. A total of 4,000 local jobs would be created with an investment of Rs 2100 crores for installment of smart meters after its production, he added.

The director said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had laid the foundation of a crushing unit of cement in Warisaliganj after the acquisition of ACC and Ambuja cement two years back, which was the first green field project of Adani group in Bihar. Our group also intended to invest Rs 2500 crores at various stages in ten MMTPA cement production capacity, he further said adding that It would create investment of 9000 direct and indirect jobs.