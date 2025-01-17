Adani Group’s Kutch Copper Ltd Joins the International Copper Association to Drive Global Sustainability

Washington: Kutch Copper Ltd, a key subsidiary of the Adani Group, has officially become a member of the International Copper Association (ICA), a move that reinforces the company’s commitment to sustainable copper production and global decarbonization efforts.

This partnership will allow Kutch Copper to further strengthen its role in India’s growing copper industry while contributing to global sustainability initiatives.

The ICA, a non-profit trade association headquartered in Washington, D.C., represents half of the world’s copper production, with a diverse membership base of 33 companies across six continents.

Kutch Copper’s Role in India’s Copper Industry

Kutch Copper is strategically located in Mundra, Gujarat, and is fully owned by Adani Enterprises, the flagship incubator of the Adani Group. The company is at the forefront of India’s push to become self-reliant in copper production.

With a significant investment of approximately $1.2 billion, Kutch Copper is establishing a state-of-the-art copper smelting facility. The facility’s initial capacity will be 0.5 million tons per annum (MTPA), with plans for expansion to reach a total capacity of 1 MTPA upon the successful completion of the second phase.

This expansion will position Kutch Copper as one of the largest single-location custom copper smelters globally, playing a vital role in meeting India’s growing copper demand.

In addition to producing high-quality copper cathodes and rods, Kutch Copper’s facility will also produce a range of byproducts, further enhancing its contribution to the economy.

The company’s forward integration strategy includes plans to add copper tubes to its portfolio, solidifying its position as a key player in India’s green energy infrastructure.

Dr. Vinay Prakash Shares Vision for Sustainable Growth

Dr. Vinay Prakash, Managing Director of Kutch Copper, expressed his enthusiasm about the company’s membership in the ICA. He noted, “India is poised to become a significant hub for copper and its products in the coming decades.

Kutch Copper’s membership in the ICA will enable us to actively contribute to sustainability initiatives and foster innovation within the copper sector. By collaborating with the global copper community, we aim to enhance the value chain for this essential metal, which is critical in supporting the transition to net zero.”

Dr. Prakash’s statement highlights Kutch Copper’s forward-thinking approach, which focuses on sustainability, technological advancements, and innovation.

The company’s investment in cutting-edge technologies and digitalization will help it meet high environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance standards while driving progress in the copper industry.

Also Read | Adani Group Shares Continue Surge: Adani Green Energy Soars Over 7% in Second Consecutive Day of Gains

ICA Welcomes Kutch Copper’s Membership

The International Copper Association (ICA) has welcomed Kutch Copper Ltd. as its newest member, recognizing the company’s efforts in advancing sustainable copper production.

ICA President and CEO, Juan Ignacio Díaz, expressed his excitement for the new partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Kutch Copper Ltd. to our community.

Their focus on sustainable and innovative copper production strengthens our collective mission to promote, protect, and defend copper’s essential role in enabling the technologies and infrastructures needed for global decarbonization.

With their presence, we are particularly excited to support copper’s growth in regions where its key applications are expanding.”

Glencore’s Stephen Rowland, Chairman of the ICA Board, echoed these sentiments, saying, “Kutch Copper Ltd’s membership in ICA enhances our shared commitment to promoting sustainable practices and developing new applications for copper.

We are eager to collaborate with Kutch Copper and support their efforts to drive positive change within the industry.”

A Strategic Move for Global Decarbonization

Kutch Copper’s membership in the ICA comes at a pivotal moment in the global push for sustainable development. Copper is a critical material in many technologies that are central to the transition to net zero, including renewable energy systems, electric vehicles, and energy-efficient infrastructures.

The ICA’s advocacy for copper’s essential role in supporting these technologies aligns with Kutch Copper’s vision of becoming a key player in the green energy sector.

The company’s commitment to sustainability goes hand in hand with the ICA’s mission to promote copper as a crucial enabler of decarbonization efforts.

As one of the largest producers of copper globally, the ICA’s members play a vital role in ensuring the sustainable production and use of copper in various industries.

Kutch Copper’s Future Growth and Expansion

Kutch Copper’s plans for future growth include the expansion of its smelting facility to achieve a total production capacity of 1 MTPA, making it one of the largest copper smelters in the world.

This strategic growth will not only meet India’s increasing demand for copper but will also contribute to the country’s economic development by creating jobs, supporting green energy initiatives, and reducing reliance on imported copper.

The company’s focus on high ESG standards and its dedication to leveraging advanced technologies will ensure that it remains a leader in the copper industry.

Kutch Copper is also exploring new copper-based products and applications, such as copper tubes, to expand its market reach and increase its contribution to global decarbonization efforts.

About Kutch Copper Ltd.

Kutch Copper Ltd. (KCL) is a fully owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship incubator of the Adani Group. Kutch Copper is establishing a world-class copper smelting and refining complex, strategically positioned to meet India’s growing demand for copper.

The company is committed to sustainable and innovative production practices that align with India’s green energy vision and support the country’s economic growth.

Kutch Copper is a key player in the Adani Group’s metals and materials sector, which is one of the group’s four major business segments.

About the International Copper Association (ICA)

The International Copper Association (ICA) is a global trade association that represents half of the world’s copper production. ICA’s mission is to promote, protect, and defend copper’s essential role in supporting technologies and infrastructures that are critical to global decarbonization efforts.

With 33 members across six continents, the ICA is at the forefront of advancing copper’s role in sustainability and technological innovation. The organization operates in key regions such as the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

For more information about Kutch Copper Ltd. and its sustainable practices, visit www.Adanimetals.com. To learn more about the International Copper Association, visit www.internationalcopper.org.