Aditya Roy Kapur to Release His Own Music Soon, Sings for “Metro…In Dino” for the First Time

New Delhi: Bollywood heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur is finally taking his long-standing passion for music to the next level. The actor has revealed that he is actively working in the studio and plans to release his own songs soon. This marks an exciting new chapter in his artistic journey, which now includes his singing debut in the upcoming film “Metro…In Dino.”

Aditya Roy Kapur Confirms Studio Work and Upcoming Music Release

In an interview with IANS, Aditya Roy Kapur shared his excitement:

“I’m kind of… I’m in the studio currently, working on some music, which I’ll be putting out. I know I’ve been saying this for a long time now, but it’s actually happening—so I’ll be releasing something soon.”

This marks the first time the actor has taken a serious step toward pursuing music professionally. Fans can expect a personal musical release in the near future.

Singing Debut in “Metro…In Dino”

The actor also announced that he will be singing in a movie for the first time.

“I sang for it, and both the dadas—Pritam sir and Anurag sir—felt it sounded good,” he said. “So yeah, I’m singing in the movie, and that’s a first.”

Aditya lends his voice to “Metro…In Dino,” a film directed by Anurag Basu with music composed by Pritam.

About “Metro…In Dino”

“Metro…In Dino” is a modern-day take on urban relationships, love, heartbreak, and human connection. It boasts a star-studded ensemble cast including:

Aditya Roy Kapur

Sara Ali Khan

Ali Fazal

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Pankaj Tripathi

Konkona Sen Sharma

Anupam Kher

Neena Gupta

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

“Metro…In Dino” is set to hit theatres on July 4, 2025.