AFG vs BAN: Controversial Gulbadin Naib ‘Slowdown’ Divides Cricket Fans: Video

Hyderabad: Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib has sparked a major controversy in the cricketing world after feigning a hamstring cramp on coach Jonathan Trott’s cue to slow down the game.

This incident occurred during a rain stoppage in the final Super 8 match of the 2024 T20 World Cup, with Bangladesh just two runs short of their DLS par score.

The dramatic moment unfolded during Afghanistan’s 12th over, bowled by Noor Ahmed. With Bangladesh struggling at 81-7, Tanzim Hasan Sakib was on strike, and Litton Das remained not out on 37 at the other end.

Just as Noor Ahmed was about to deliver the fifth ball of his over, Naib, stationed at first slip, suddenly dropped to the ground, clutching his hamstring and writhing in apparent pain.

The rain delay seemed imminent regardless of Naib’s actions, which have since been widely condemned as unsportsmanlike. The initial criticism came from commentators and even Naib’s teammate, Rashid Khan. Following the incident, both teams retreated to the sheds, with Naveen ul-Haq assisting Naib off the field while stifling laughter.

The incident quickly ignited a storm on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Reactions ranged from humorous to critical, with users debating the ethics of Naib’s actions.

“Red card for Gulbadin Naib,” joked Ravinchandran Ashwin, while Michael Vaughan sarcastically commented, “Spirit of cricket is alive & kicking.” An Indian fan added, “I never thought Gulbadin Naib would deliver a better performance than this against Australia. But I was wrong.”

Despite the controversy, Naib was soon back on his feet, and it remains unclear if his antics influenced the match’s outcome. However, Afghanistan managed to secure an 8-run victory over Bangladesh, clinching a spot in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan’s triumph in a group featuring cricket powerhouses India and Australia marks a significant achievement. They now join South Africa, England, and India in the semi-finals, aiming to turn their historic T20 World Cup run into a legendary final appearance.