Aghori Performs Special Rituals at Secunderabad’s Mutyalamma Temple

An Aghori visited the Mutyalamma temple in Secunderabad’s Kummari Guda on Thursday and performed special rituals, attracting attention due to his unique practices.

Fouzia Farhana18 October 2024 - 15:37
An Aghori visited the Mutyalamma temple in Secunderabad’s Kummari Guda on Thursday and performed special rituals, attracting attention due to his unique practices. This comes just days after the idol of Mutyalamma was vandalized by miscreants, sparking outrage.

Following the incident, BJP leaders and various Hindu organizations have been staging protests, demanding action and justice. The temple authorities have since initiated purification rituals to restore the sanctity of the temple.

Amidst these tensions, the Aghori arrived at the temple in the afternoon and performed his rituals standing on one leg, which drew significant attention. The video of the Aghori’s unusual form of worship quickly went viral, sparking widespread interest online.

The incident has added to the spiritual fervor at the temple, with devotees and locals eagerly discussing the significance of the Aghori’s visit during such a critical time.

