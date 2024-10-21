Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwara Rao Criticizes BRS for State-Wide Protests, Accuses Party of Mismanagement During 10-Year Rule

Hyderabad: Lashing out at the state-wide dharna on Sunday by the BRS regarding Rythu Bharosa, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwara Rao said that the BRS government did not implement all the schemes under Rythu Bandhu.

He said that BRS leaders looted the state indiscriminately during their 10-year rule and so the people voted the Congress to power. He said that BRS leaders are enacting dramas shamelessly by staging dharnas after losing power.

He said the Congress government waived farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh taken by farmers and it has not been done anywhere else in the country.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao launched a campaign of lies against the Congress government fearing that it may get a good name as it is implementing social welfare schemes, he said