Ahead of verdict on Vinesh Phogat’s silver medal, CAS Orders American Gymnast to Return Bronze Medal

Paris: American gymnast Jordan Chiles is set to return her bronze medal from the 2024 Paris Olympics following a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that favors Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed today that Barbosu will be awarded the bronze medal after CAS ruled in her favor. This decision follows the International Gymnastics Federation’s (FIG) announcement that it would comply with the court’s ruling.

The dispute arose when Chiles’ coach, Cecile Landi, successfully requested a 0.1-point increase to Chiles’ score, elevating her from fifth to third place. However, the on-floor appeal was made outside the one-minute window allowed by FIG regulations, rendering it invalid.

“The appeal concerning Jordan Chiles’ Floor exercise Difficulty Value was filed past the one-minute deadline stipulated in Article 8.5 of the 2024 FIG Technical Regulations and is therefore considered ineffective,” stated the CAS decision.

The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee has released a joint statement expressing support for Chiles amidst the controversy: “The appeal on behalf of Jordan Chiles was submitted in good faith and was believed to be in accordance with FIG rules to ensure accurate scoring.

Throughout this process, Jordan has faced baseless and harmful attacks on social media. No athlete should endure such treatment. We condemn these attacks and support Jordan for her integrity both on and off the floor.”

In response to the negative online attention, Chiles has announced a temporary break from social media for mental health reasons. She posted on Instagram: “I am taking this time and removing myself from social media for my mental health. Thank you.”

This development comes just before CAS is expected to deliver its verdict on whether Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat will be awarded a silver medal. Phogat was disqualified from her gold medal bout for being 100 grams overweight. According to reports, the delay in the decision suggests that Phogat may succeed in her appeal, potentially adding a seventh medal to India’s tally at the Games.