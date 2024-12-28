AIMIM Malakpet MLA Balala Ahmed Empowers Women with Free Sewing Machines

Hyderabad: In a significant step towards empowering women and supporting their financial independence, AIMIM Malakpet MLA Balala Ahmed distributed 100 Salar Selai Sewing Machines to deserving women in the Malakpet Assembly constituency. The event took place at Saleem Khan Community Hall, located in Saleem Nagar.

This initiative, aimed at creating employment opportunities, showcases the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s (AIMIM) dedication to uplifting marginalized sections of society.

The program received an overwhelming response from local women, highlighting the community’s trust in AIMIM’s welfare schemes.

Key Objectives of the Sewing Machine Distribution Drive

The event focused on equipping women with the tools to earn a sustainable livelihood through tailoring, enabling them to contribute to their household income. MLA Balala Ahmed remarked, “Majlis ka kaam hi Majlis ki pahchaan hai,” emphasizing AIMIM’s commitment to grassroots development and community welfare.

Event Highlights

Organizer: AIMIM Malakpet MLA Balala Ahmed .

AIMIM Malakpet MLA . Venue: Saleem Khan Community Hall, Saleem Nagar, Malakpet.

Saleem Khan Community Hall, Saleem Nagar, Malakpet. Beneficiaries: 100 women from economically weaker sections.

100 women from economically weaker sections. Objective: To empower women by providing them with sewing machines for income generation.

The program was attended by key AIMIM leaders, including Nazima Madam, the AIMIM Malakpet Women Incharge, and several party workers. Beneficiaries expressed their gratitude for the initiative, noting its potential to transform their lives by creating self-employment opportunities.

Impact on the Community

The distribution drive aligns with AIMIM’s broader vision of promoting gender equality and reducing economic disparities. By enabling women to start their own tailoring businesses, the program contributes to poverty alleviation and sustainable development in the region.

This initiative is particularly significant for Malakpet, as it underscores AIMIM’s proactive approach in addressing local issues and supporting its constituents.

The free sewing machine distribution program spearheaded by MLA Balala Ahmed is a shining example of AIMIM’s dedication to empowering women and fostering socio-economic development. By addressing real-world challenges faced by the community, AIMIM continues to strengthen its bond with the people of Malakpet.