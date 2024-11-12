AIMIM MLA Suffers Heart Attack During Election Campaign, Hospitalized in Mumbai

Mumbai: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate and current MLA Mufti Ismail, representing Maharashtra’s power loom hub, Malegaon, suffered a heart attack yesterday evening during his election campaign. He was subsequently admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. According to recent updates, his condition is stable, though he remains under close observation by medical professionals.

Complaint of Chest Pain

On Monday, Mufti Ismail reported experiencing chest pain, leading to his initial admission to a hospital in Malegaon. However, as his condition worsened and he suffered a second heart attack, the attending doctors decided to transfer him to a hospital in Mumbai for advanced care.

Transferred to Masina Hospital in Mumbai

Early Tuesday morning, Mufti Ismail was admitted to Masina Hospital in South Mumbai. Due to his sudden health setback, most candidates in his constituency temporarily paused their election campaigns on Monday as a mark of respect.

This incident has prompted concern among supporters and political colleagues, and they continue to pray for his speedy recovery.