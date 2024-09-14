AIMIM Not an Enemy, Says Revanth Reddy; Praises Owaisi as Voice of the Poor

Hyderabad: In a surprising statement, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday praised AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, referring to him as the “voice of poor people” and clarifying that despite differences, Owaisi is not an enemy of the Congress.

Speaking at the launch of the book Prophet for the World, Revanth Reddy emphasized that though Owaisi has often spoken against the Congress, it does not make him an adversary. He highlighted Owaisi’s contributions to raising the issues of marginalized communities, particularly the poor, minorities, Adivasis, and Dalits in the Lok Sabha.

Revanth Reddy also touched upon the environmental issues affecting Hyderabad, specifically the pollution in the Esa and Musi rivers. He mentioned that AIMIM’s cooperation was sought to tackle these problems, and the party responded positively. The State government is now compiling a list of affected individuals for the allotment of double-bedroom houses as part of its housing initiative, he added.

“Whenever AIMIM made suggestions, the State government took them seriously,” Reddy said, underlining that Owaisi consistently brings attention to the issues of the underprivileged.

“It’s inspiring to see a fellow Hyderabadi like Owaisi fighting for the rights of the poor,” Reddy noted. He further remarked that even when Owaisi criticized the Congress, he appreciated it, saying, “When people speak against us, they do not automatically become our enemies.”

In his speech, Reddy also expressed concern over the increasing presence of businessmen and corporate representatives in Parliament, stating that few leaders nowadays genuinely speak for the common people. “Among the 17 MPs, only Asaduddin Owaisi has emerged as the voice for the poor,” he concluded.

Revanth Reddy’s remarks have sparked discussions across political circles, signaling a shift in his stance towards AIMIM and Owaisi, while furthering the discourse on the representation of the underprivileged in politics.