Alarm Bells as Crime Rate Soars in Islamabad: Over 900 Abductions and 150 Sexual Assaults in 2024

Islamabad: Islamabad, traditionally regarded as one of the safest cities in Pakistan, has seen a drastic rise in crime rates in 2024, with alarming statistics revealing over 900 abductions and 152 sexual assaults, including cases involving women and children. These troubling figures have raised serious concerns about the safety of the capital city’s residents.

Record Number of Kidnappings and Abductions in Islamabad

In 2024, Islamabad witnessed an unprecedented number of kidnappings, with 891 cases of abduction reported, including 483 teenage girls, 306 men, 150 women, and several boys. These cases have added to the growing anxiety among locals about the city’s once-stable reputation.

The largest number of kidnappings occurred in the Soan (267 cases), Saddar (214 cases), Rural (204 cases), City (127 cases), and industrial zones (79 cases) of Islamabad. The motives behind these kidnappings ranged from extortion, ransom, forced marriages, and wrongful confinement. Alarmingly, 60 of these cases involved teenagers being abducted.

Fear and Insecurity Gripping Islamabad’s Residents

For many, the rising crime rate has shattered the illusion of Islamabad as a safe and well-managed city. Local resident Syeda Reshum Masood shared her concern, stating that the city has become a “nightmare” for young girls, women, the elderly, and teenage boys. The growing prevalence of kidnappings, murders, robberies, rapes, and sexual assaults has made daily life increasingly unsafe.

She explained, “Females, who would earlier go out freely, are now extremely careful about stepping out of home or sending their children outside. The feeling of insecurity and fear is real.”

Police Involvement in Sexual Assaults Adds to Public Outrage

What has shocked many residents further is the involvement of law enforcement in criminal activities. Several police officers have been implicated in the sexual abuse of minors under their custody. In one incident, three investigation officers and a medico-legal officer at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) tampered with evidence and altered blood samples to cover up a rape case.

In another horrifying case, a police officer kidnapped and sexually assaulted two minors, raising serious questions about the safety of vulnerable citizens under the protection of law enforcement.

A Rising Crisis in the Heart of the Capital

The surge in crime has left Islamabad’s residents in a state of shock and fear. The capital, once thought of as an island of safety amidst Pakistan’s other cities, now faces a crisis that could jeopardize its reputation as the country’s safest urban area.

Key Statistics:

Over 900 abductions reported in Islamabad in 2024.

152 sexual assault cases, including women and children.

483 teenage girls and 306 men abducted.

Police involvement in sexual abuse and evidence tampering.

As Islamabad grapples with this alarming rise in crime, both local residents and authorities are calling for urgent measures to restore safety and security to the city.