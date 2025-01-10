PIA Resumes Flights to Europe After Four-Year Suspension

Islamabad: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has officially resumed its operations in Europe with the inaugural flight to Paris, marking the end of a more than four-year suspension imposed by the European Union’s aviation agency over safety concerns.

The suspension of PIA’s operations in Europe began in June 2020, following concerns about Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and the airline’s compliance with international aviation safety standards. The suspension came after a tragic crash in Karachi, where a failed landing attempt resulted in the loss of many lives.

First Flight to Paris Takes Off

The first post-suspension flight, PK-749, took off from Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) at 12:10 pm, carrying 330 passengers and 14 crew members aboard a Boeing 777 (AP-BGK). The flight was sent off with a ceremony attended by Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif, PIA CEO Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat, and other senior aviation officials.

Minister Asif praised PIA and the Civil Aviation Authority for their efforts to meet European aviation standards. He also expressed gratitude to the European Union’s aviation officials for their thorough evaluation and for allowing the resumption of PIA flights in Europe.

PIA Celebrates Relaunch with Special Aircraft Design

To mark the resumption, PIA decorated the aircraft with a model of the Eiffel Tower on the tail and the slogan “I Love Paris” on the nose, reflecting the airline’s enthusiasm for the new route. The Boeing 777 has been upgraded to meet the European Union’s stringent safety standards, ensuring compliance with international norms.

Also Read: Unbelievable Crash in Brazil: Plane Lands Too Fast, Pilot Killed, Passengers Escape

Expanded European Service: Direct Flights to Paris

PIA is now operating direct flights from Islamabad to Paris twice a week, on Fridays and Sundays. The route, which has been well-received, already has full bookings for the first two flights. The airline expects strong demand in the upcoming months as more passengers take advantage of the new direct connection between Pakistan and France.

A PIA spokesperson highlighted that the new service addresses long-standing demand from the Pakistani community in France, offering both affordable fares and time-saving convenience for passengers.

The Road to Resumption and Future Prospects

The resumption follows the European Aviation Safety Agency’s (EASA) decision to lift the suspension on PIA’s operations, which had significantly affected the airline’s European and UK routes. The ban was initially imposed after controversial statements by former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, regarding the authenticity of Pakistani pilots, which raised safety concerns.

With the restoration of flights to Europe, PIA aims to revitalize its operations and potentially boost its prospects as Pakistan works toward privatizing the national carrier.