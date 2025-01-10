Unbelievable Crash in Brazil: Plane Lands Too Fast, Pilot Killed, Passengers Escape

Sao Paulo: A small aircraft crashed and exploded near a beach in Ubatuba, a popular tourist destination in the southeastern state of São Paulo, Brazil, resulting in one death and seven injuries. According to the local fire department, the crash occurred on Thursday when the pilot attempted to land at the Ubatuba regional airport but lost control, crashing through the security fence of the terminal.

Details of the Crash

The deceased pilot was the sole fatality in the incident, while all four passengers—two adults and two children—were rescued alive. In addition, three people on the promenade of Cruzeiro Beach were injured as a result of the crash. The fire department has not provided further details about the extent of their injuries.

The crash occurred amid challenging weather conditions, including rain and a wet runway, which were cited by the airport’s concessionaire, Rede Voa, as factors contributing to the accident. The small aircraft was attempting to land at Ubatuba’s regional airport when the pilot struggled to stop the plane, ultimately losing control.

Investigation Underway

In response to the crash, the Brazilian Air Force dispatched technicians and experts from the Center for the Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents to the scene to determine the cause of the crash. Initial reports indicated that adverse weather played a role, but a full investigation is underway to identify the specific circumstances surrounding the crash.

Previous Airplane Accidents in Brazil

This crash follows a similar incident in December 2024, when a small plane crashed in a residential area of São Paulo, resulting in five deaths, including a minor. Additionally, in September 2024, a small plane crashed in the Amazonas state, killing at least 14 people, all of whom were tourists heading for a fishing trip.

A pilot died this morning after his Cessna 525 Citation Jet overshot a runway at Ubatuba Airport in Brazil. 4 passengers were rescued from the plane & three people on the ground were injured. pic.twitter.com/IJZLvfVNuT — Munsif News 24×7 (@MunsifNews24x7) January 10, 2025

The crash in Amazonas was caused by the pilot’s difficulty in locating the runway in the remote fishing town of Barcelos. The plane involved was an Embraer EMB 110 Bandeirante, a twin-turboprop aircraft used for light transport.

The crash in Ubatuba highlights ongoing safety concerns regarding small aircraft in Brazil, with weather conditions and technical issues often contributing to accidents. Investigations are continuing into the causes of both this recent incident and the previous accidents, with authorities working to ensure safety improvements in aviation.