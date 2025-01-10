Biden to Deliver Final Address on Foreign Policy Legacy Ahead of Trump’s Return

Washington: President Joe Biden is set to deliver a capstone address on his foreign policy legacy on Monday, marking a significant moment as he prepares to hand over the reins of power to President-elect Donald Trump. The speech, scheduled to take place at the State Department, will focus on Biden’s achievements in foreign relations and his administration’s efforts to shape global diplomacy.

Biden’s Foreign Policy Achievements

In his address, Biden is expected to highlight key accomplishments during his presidency, including the expansion of NATO, leading a coalition of international allies in providing military aid to Ukraine in its ongoing war against Russia, and facilitating a historic security and economic agreement between Japan and South Korea. According to a senior administration official, these efforts underscore Biden’s vision for a strong, unified international presence and a commitment to defending democratic values on the world stage.

Biden’s decision to give his final foreign policy address at the State Department is symbolic, as it mirrors his first major speech on foreign policy, delivered there in February 2021. During that speech, Biden sought to signal the United States’ return to global leadership after the “America First” agenda under the previous administration.

Biden’s Farewell and Trump’s Foreign Policy Shift

As Biden reflects on his foreign policy legacy, the transition comes as President-elect Trump prepares to return to the White House with a drastically different approach to international relations.

Also Read: Trump Faces Sentencing in Hush Money Case Days Before Return to White House

Trump has expressed skepticism regarding the continued U.S. involvement in Ukraine’s defense, criticized NATO’s defense spending, and made headlines with his controversial stance on military interventions and U.S. control over strategic locations such as the Panama Canal and Greenland.

The incoming administration under Trump is expected to chart a new course, one that will likely focus on prioritizing American interests and re-evaluating key international agreements and alliances.

Stay tuned for updates on Biden’s address and the upcoming shift in U.S. foreign policy under the Trump administration.