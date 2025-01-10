Trump Faces Sentencing in Hush Money Case Days Before Return to White House

New York: In a historic moment, President-elect Donald Trump is set to be sentenced in a New York courtroom on Friday for his hush money conviction. This follows the Supreme Court’s refusal to intervene in the case, marking a significant moment in US legal and political history. The sentencing, which occurs just days before Trump’s return to the White House, is set to unfold in a Manhattan courtroom before Judge Juan M. Merchan.

The Hush Money Case

The case revolves around Trump’s role in a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. Daniels was allegedly paid to silence her claims of an affair with Trump that took place a decade earlier. Trump has denied the affair, claiming the payment was meant to protect his family, not his campaign.

Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to the reimbursement of his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, who paid Daniels. Despite the serious nature of the charges, Trump is likely to receive an “unconditional discharge,” meaning no jail time, probation, or fines. This rare decision, which prosecutors are not opposing, comes in light of constitutional concerns about interfering with Trump’s presidency.

Legal Challenges and Attempts to Delay Sentencing

The case, which is the only one of Trump’s four criminal indictments to go to trial, has been contentious. Trump’s legal team has sought to overturn the conviction and delay sentencing, citing presidential immunity and other legal arguments. The Supreme Court’s recent 5-4 ruling rejected these efforts, clearing the way for Friday’s sentencing.

Implications of the Sentencing

As Trump prepares for his second term, the hush money case looms as a reminder of the legal challenges surrounding his political career. The outcome of the sentencing will have historical implications, as Trump would become the first convicted felon to assume the presidency.

While the sentencing is a significant moment, it is not the only legal matter Trump faces. Investigations into his handling of classified documents and alleged election interference continue to develop, although many cases are currently stalled or in flux.

Stay tuned for updates as the sentencing unfolds and as Trump navigates these complex legal challenges on the eve of his return to power.