All Arrangements in Place for Group-1 Exams: DGP

Hyderabad: Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender announced today that comprehensive security arrangements have been made for the upcoming Group-1 mains exams.

He emphasized that every precaution will be taken to ensure the exams proceed smoothly without any disturbances. The DGP warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone attempting to cause disruptions during the exams.

Addressing the media, DGP Jitender clarified that the exams will be conducted in accordance with the court orders. He advised that if anyone has objections to the High Court’s decision, they should approach the Supreme Court for further recourse. He reiterated that strict measures will be enforced to prevent any disruptions to public order.

Commenting on the ongoing investigation into the Muthyalamma temple incident in Secunderabad, the DGP assured that a thorough investigation is underway and that the accused will face severe consequences. He also urged the public to maintain restraint and avoid inappropriate protests related to the incident.

Additionally, the DGP announced that Telangana will observe Police Martyrs’ Remembrance Day from October 21 to 31. He stated that tributes will be paid to the police officers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. He highlighted that this year, 214 police officers across the country have made the ultimate sacrifice, including one officer from Telangana.