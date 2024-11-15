Allegro MicroSystems Opens Advanced R&D Facility in Hyderabad to Support Semiconductor and EV Innovation

Hyderabad: In a significant boost to India’s semiconductor and electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem, Allegro MicroSystems, a leading U.S.-based provider of magnetic sensing and power Integrated Circuit (IC) solutions, inaugurated its advanced Research & Development (R&D) facility in Hyderabad. This new R&D center reinforces Telangana’s growing position as a strategic technology hub, aligning with the Indian government’s push for semiconductor innovation and EV adoption.

Telangana Government’s Support for Semiconductor Ecosystem

The Telangana government expressed its commitment to fostering a supportive environment for global technology firms entering the region. D Sridhar Babu, Telangana’s IT and Industries Minister, emphasized the state’s mission to build a self-sustaining semiconductor ecosystem and welcomed Allegro MicroSystems as a key player in this transformative journey.

“Our government’s mission is clear – to build a robust, self-sustaining semiconductor ecosystem. Telangana is fully committed to creating an environment that advances this vision, welcoming global leaders like Allegro to Hyderabad as strategic partners,” said Babu.

Strategic Role of Hyderabad’s New Allegro R&D Center in India’s Innovation Landscape

The Hyderabad R&D facility, already employing nearly 100 professionals, has ambitious expansion plans, with the workforce set to increase to 500. This facility will play a crucial role in Allegro’s global innovation strategy, providing critical support to the company’s focus on advancing battery management, EV powertrain technology, future mobility, and autonomous vehicle solutions.

Vineet Nargolwala, CEO of Allegro MicroSystems, highlighted the importance of Hyderabad’s technology ecosystem, citing its exceptional talent pool, supportive government policies, and strategic location. “We are thrilled to be part of Telangana’s vibrant technology ecosystem and contribute to India’s semiconductor ambitions. Hyderabad’s talent, policies, and location make it an ideal hub for Allegro’s expansion,” he said.

Boosting India’s EV and Semiconductor Capabilities

Allegro MicroSystems serves as a critical supplier to top automotive brands, including BMW, and several leading EV manufacturers. With India prioritizing EV adoption and advancing domestic semiconductor capabilities, Allegro’s expertise is expected to play a significant role in helping Telangana strengthen its technological infrastructure, supporting the growth of the EV manufacturing sector across India.



Also Read: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Announces Reforms to Ensure Error-Free Entrance Examination System

The R&D center’s contributions are expected to advance semiconductor research and development in India, particularly benefiting sectors like electric vehicle (EV) technology, battery management, and autonomous driving solutions. As India’s EV market expands, Allegro’s innovations will likely accelerate the adoption of EVs by improving battery efficiency, powertrain technology, and energy management solutions.

Telangana’s Commitment to the Technology Sector

Allegro MicroSystems’ decision to establish an R&D facility in Hyderabad aligns with Telangana’s vision of becoming a national leader in semiconductor and EV technologies. The Telangana government is working actively to attract global semiconductor firms and create a comprehensive infrastructure to support R&D, manufacturing, and innovation.

With Allegro’s R&D facility, Hyderabad strengthens its reputation as an ideal location for technology and R&D investment, contributing to India’s ambitious semiconductor and EV roadmap and supporting global firms in developing and testing cutting-edge technologies.

Conclusion: A Strategic Partnership for India’s Technological Future

Allegro MicroSystems’ Hyderabad R&D center is a milestone for India’s semiconductor and EV sector, contributing to technological growth and creating high-value job opportunities. With the Telangana government’s active support, this collaboration is set to play a vital role in India’s innovation landscape, strengthening the region’s infrastructure and capabilities in semiconductors, EV technology, and sustainable mobility.