Allu Arjun to Spend Night in Chanchalguda Jail, Likely to Be Released Tomorrow Morning

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, the lead actor of the much-anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule, remains in judicial custody at Chanchalguda Jail after being arrested earlier today(on 13 December) in connection with a tragic stampede at Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre.

The incident, which occurred on December 4 during the premiere of Pushpa 2, resulted in the death of 39-year-old Revathi due to asphyxiation, while her 8-year-old son, Sri Teja, sustained critical injuries and is currently undergoing treatment. The police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre’s management for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligence.

Authorities stated that the actor’s unplanned presence at the theatre was not communicated to law enforcement, leading to insufficient crowd control measures. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Task Force) Srinivas revealed that Allu Arjun is likely to be released early tomorrow (14-December-) morning, as delays in uploading the bail order have postponed his release.

The actor, who expressed his deep sorrow over the incident, extended his condolences to Revathi’s family. He also announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the grieving family and assured financial assistance for the medical treatment of her son.

Supporters of Allu Arjun gathered outside Chanchalguda Jail in large numbers, protesting against the delay in his release and demanding justice for the actor. Meanwhile, authorities have prepared a Class-1 barrack for his overnight stay.

This incident has cast a shadow over the promotional activities of Pushpa 2, raising serious concerns about safety and crowd management at high-profile events. The police investigation continues as they examine the responsibilities of all parties involved.