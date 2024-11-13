Amit Shah Declares No Reservation for Muslims Under BJP Government

Mumbai: Senior BJP leader and Home Minister, Amit Shah, made a bold statement in Mumbai on Tuesday, claiming that Muslims will not be given reservations. He stated that since the Indian Constitution does not provide for reservation based on religion, it would not be allowed to grant reservations to Muslims or any other minority community.

Amit Shah emphasized that, according to the Constitution, there is no provision for reservations based on religion. He stated, “We will not allow any religious-based reservation. The Constitution does not provide for reservations based on religion, and we will not allow it for Muslims or any minority groups.” Shah made these remarks while addressing a gathering during the assembly elections in Mumbai.

BJP’s Decision on Bangladeshis and Rohingyas

Further discussing the issue of illegal immigration, Shah declared that the BJP had already decided to expel every Bangladeshi and Rohingya refugee from Mumbai before the end of their term. “Before our term ends, the BJP will ensure that every Bangladeshi and Rohingya is removed from Mumbai,” he asserted.

The Supreme Court’s 50% Cap on Reservation

Amit Shah also raised concerns about the reservation system in India. He claimed that the Supreme Court’s 50% cap on reservations has now been surpassed. He questioned whether, in the case of giving reservations to Muslims, the reservations for Dalits, OBCs, and Adivasis should be reduced. “If reservations are to be given to Muslims, should we cut the reservations for Dalits, OBCs, and Adivasis to make room for Muslims?” Shah said, adding that it would not be feasible to implement such a system.

Article 370 and Congress

Shah also took aim at Congress for opposing the revocation of Article 370, which granted special autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir. He recalled Congress’s objections, where they had claimed that revoking Article 370 would result in bloodshed. “Nothing of that sort happened. Article 370 cannot be restored, not even if Rahul Gandhi has four generations in his family,” Shah said, strongly defending the decision to abrogate Article 370.

National Security and Terrorism

On the issue of national security, Shah praised Prime Minister Modi for eradicating terrorism from India. He mentioned a previous remark by former Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, who had expressed fear of visiting Kashmir while in office. Shah reassured the public that now, no one would harm their families. “No one will touch your hair, come home and see for yourself. Modi has completely eliminated terrorism from this country,” he said.

BJP’s Role in Protecting India’s Culture

Shah highlighted the BJP’s role in preserving the cultural heritage of India. He proudly mentioned that the grand Ram Mandir had been built in Ayodhya, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor had been completed, and the gold plating of the Somnath Temple was ongoing. These were clear indicators of the BJP’s commitment to preserving India’s culture, he asserted.

Citizenship for Hindus from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan

Shah also referred to the central government’s decision to grant Indian citizenship to millions of Hindus from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. He asked Congress whether this decision was wrong, further solidifying the BJP’s stance on protecting the rights of persecuted religious minorities.

Criticism of Uddhav Thackeray

Turning to Maharashtra politics, Shah criticized Uddhav Thackeray for aligning with the Congress and NCP for power. He asked, “How much more powerless will you become, Uddhav? You abandoned the principles of Balasaheb Thackeray for power. Do you ever sit alone and remember Balasaheb?”

Infrastructure Development in Maharashtra

Amit Shah also praised the infrastructure development in Maharashtra, particularly the Samruddhi Highway, which the BJP government has built to make travel quicker between Nagpur and Mumbai. He joked that if Thackeray is afraid of flying to Nagpur, he could take the newly constructed highway and reach his destination much faster.